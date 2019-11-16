HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
HLPPY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.30. 32,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,500. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43. HANG LUNG PROPE/S has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $12.80.
HANG LUNG PROPE/S Company Profile
