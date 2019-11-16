HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

HLPPY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.30. 32,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,500. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43. HANG LUNG PROPE/S has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $12.80.

Get HANG LUNG PROPE/S alerts:

HANG LUNG PROPE/S Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, and Property Sales in Hong Kong segments.

See Also: Candlestick

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for HANG LUNG PROPE/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HANG LUNG PROPE/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.