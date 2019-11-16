Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hammerson from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMSNF traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.59. 1,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

