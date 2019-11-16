Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is an operating holding company. Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. is a designer, marketer and distributor of branded electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars and hotels. Kitchen Collection, LLC is a specialty retailer of kitchenware in outlet and traditional malls primarily in the United States. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is based in GLEN ALLEN, United States. “

NYSE HBB traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,333. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average of $16.82. Hamilton Beach Brands has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $29.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

In other news, VP Gregory E. Salyers bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $36,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 2.9% during the second quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 804,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 23,009 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 139,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 526,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 384,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 28.9% in the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 158,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 35,651 shares in the last quarter. 35.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

