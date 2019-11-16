Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.17). Halozyme Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,400%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HALO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. 84.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

