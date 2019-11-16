Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will announce sales of $5.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.04 billion. Halliburton posted sales of $5.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year sales of $22.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.25 billion to $23.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $22.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.73 billion to $24.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Shares of HAL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.48. 8,343,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,900,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.44. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $33.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In related news, Director William E. Albrecht purchased 8,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $154,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Halliburton by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 230,782 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Halliburton by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,555 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in Halliburton by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 141,178 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 113,176 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,680 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

