Ground Rents Income Fund (LON:GRIO) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 93.36 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 93.36 ($1.22), approximately 8,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 119,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93 ($1.22).

The firm has a market cap of $90.22 million and a PE ratio of -12.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 90.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 83.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

About Ground Rents Income Fund (LON:GRIO)

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Braemar Estates (Residential) Ltd, Asset Management Arm. The firm invest in long dated United Kingdom ground rents. It acquire a portfolio of freeholds and head leases, offering the potential for income generation from ground rents, that is both secure and hedged against inflation, and the potential for capital growth from active asset management.

Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Ground Rents Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ground Rents Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.