Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 1,610 ($21.04) to GBX 1,760 ($23.00) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,050 ($26.79) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Greggs in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,991.43 ($26.02).

LON:GRG traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,056 ($26.87). 333,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,094. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.63. Greggs has a 12 month low of GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,496 ($32.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,861.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,065.28.

In related news, insider Roger Whiteside sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,804 ($23.57), for a total value of £21,539.76 ($28,145.51).

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

