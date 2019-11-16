GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $16.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given GreenTree Hospitality Group an industry rank of 179 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CLSA set a $15.30 price objective on GreenTree Hospitality Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.40 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

NYSE GHG traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 19,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,186. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $15.99.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 46.29%. The company had revenue of $40.05 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHG. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. TT International acquired a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

