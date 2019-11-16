Great Portland Estates PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 4.70 (LON:GPOR)

Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON GPOR opened at GBX 782.60 ($10.23) on Friday. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of GBX 643.80 ($8.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 812 ($10.61). The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 45.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 770.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 722.74.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPOR. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Great Portland Estates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 702.93 ($9.19).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

