Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 135 Shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Addus Homecare were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Addus Homecare during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Addus Homecare during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Addus Homecare during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Addus Homecare by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Addus Homecare during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $85.00 price target on Addus Homecare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Addus Homecare from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Addus Homecare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus Homecare in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

In other news, CFO Brian Poff sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $690,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $651,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,319.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 705,500 shares of company stock worth $58,301,605 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADUS traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $84.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,972. Addus Homecare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.94 and a fifty-two week high of $92.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of -0.16.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.25 million. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

