Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,969,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,515,556,000 after buying an additional 1,688,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,735,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $859,985,000 after buying an additional 458,934 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,471,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $319,324,000 after buying an additional 87,294 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,673,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,719,000 after buying an additional 39,156 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,919,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $170,407,000 after buying an additional 317,282 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $56.63. 1,108,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,031. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52 week low of $34.93 and a 52 week high of $60.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.39.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $962.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $600,119.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,659.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Wellington Shields raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.