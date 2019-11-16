Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New $2.61 Million Investment in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 146,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 15.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDCO traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $18.46. The stock had a trading volume of 611,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 74.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PDCO shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on Patterson Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 price objective on Patterson Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research set a $17.00 price objective on Patterson Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

