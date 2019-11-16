Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 201,322 Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 201,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,926,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 10.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 14.3% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 13.0% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 23.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GNL. ValuEngine raised Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Aegis started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley set a $24.00 price objective on Global Net Lease and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE:GNL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.80. 631,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,178. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Net Lease Inc has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.35.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $77.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.18 million. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 1.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

