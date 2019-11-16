Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 2,901 Shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,472 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 42.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,681,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,360,000 after purchasing an additional 501,621 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software during the second quarter worth about $20,310,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 21.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,086,000 after purchasing an additional 282,721 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Progress Software by 54.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 736,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,016,000 after purchasing an additional 260,230 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Progress Software by 20.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 793,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,603,000 after purchasing an additional 133,043 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Progress Software stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $41.36. The stock had a trading volume of 148,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.82. Progress Software Corp has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average of $40.79.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Progress Software had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $115.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Progress Software Corp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.11%.

PRGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

