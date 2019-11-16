Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 million. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 15.02% and a positive return on equity of 9.81%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GECC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,973. Great Elm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $82.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.44%.

GECC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

