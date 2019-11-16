Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Gray Television from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gray Television from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.80.

NYSE:GTN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,678. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.05. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.10.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $517.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.80 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 16.93%. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gray Television will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 188.5% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 147,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 337.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 647,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 499,700 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 6.4% during the second quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 13.8% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 82,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 32.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,042,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after purchasing an additional 257,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

