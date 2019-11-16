Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

NYSE GPMT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.10. The company had a trading volume of 205,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a current ratio of 28.17. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $991.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 91.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 158.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 21.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

