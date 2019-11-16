Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

LOPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research set a $145.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.50.

NASDAQ LOPE traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.06. 550,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.75 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 20.50%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,978.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dilek Marsh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $126,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,376,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,585,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 756,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,249,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $914,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 279,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,450,000 after buying an additional 25,267 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 916,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,021,000 after buying an additional 111,701 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

