Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Major Shareholder Buys $979,538.30 in Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp acquired 753,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $979,538.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 77,590,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,867,501.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, Gmt Capital Corp acquired 287,709 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $302,094.45.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Gmt Capital Corp acquired 419,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $478,458.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Gmt Capital Corp acquired 440,800 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $590,672.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $1.01 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $2.87.

Several analysts have issued reports on GTE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTE. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 91.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,719,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 176,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,164,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 77,387 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,477,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after buying an additional 258,800 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 37.4% during the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 173,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 47,247 shares during the period.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

