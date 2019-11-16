Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

GOSS has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Gossamer Bio has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 17.80 and a current ratio of 17.80.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, major shareholder Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 183,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $4,032,009.72. Also, major shareholder Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 21,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $461,470.24. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 40,821 shares of company stock worth $275,497 and sold 450,000 shares worth $9,668,719. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 18.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,104,000 after acquiring an additional 255,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 63.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,295,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,729,000 after acquiring an additional 500,944 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at about $26,576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 12.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 968,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,483,000 after acquiring an additional 107,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the second quarter valued at about $14,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

