Goldman Sachs Group Lowers The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Price Target to GBX 670

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 670 ($8.75) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.16% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.54) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.58) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 673.13 ($8.80).
Shares of The Sage Group stock traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 737.60 ($9.64). 1,345,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. The Sage Group has a one year low of GBX 491.30 ($6.42) and a one year high of GBX 826 ($10.79). The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 701.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 730.20.
The Sage Group Company Profile
The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.
