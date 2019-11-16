Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZS. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $45.83. 1,895,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,802. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.92 and a beta of 1.14. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.15 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, EVP Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $337,066.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,664 shares in the company, valued at $8,951,799.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $68,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,783.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,421 shares of company stock worth $1,161,189. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $25,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $32,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

