Goldman Sachs Group Increases Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Price Target to GBX 260

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its price target raised by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 269 ($3.51) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 224 ($2.93) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective (down from GBX 215 ($2.81)) on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 288.40 ($3.77).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Shares of LGEN stock traded up GBX 5.10 ($0.07) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 276.70 ($3.62). The stock had a trading volume of 13,509,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,180,000. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of GBX 210.70 ($2.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,644 ($34.55). The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 261 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 258.38.

In other news, insider Toby Strauss purchased 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £2,744.82 ($3,586.59). Also, insider George Lewis purchased 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £1,044.10 ($1,364.30). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,740 shares of company stock valued at $653,788.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.