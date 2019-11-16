Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Price Target to GBX 285

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) had its price objective increased by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 285 ($3.72) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 235 ($3.07) in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Macquarie cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 246 ($3.21) to GBX 201 ($2.63) in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 418 ($5.46) target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 265.69 ($3.47).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 224.70 ($2.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,887,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,430,000. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1-year low of GBX 176.55 ($2.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 215.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 214.08. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62.

In other news, insider Mark Seligman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £21,400 ($27,962.89).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

