Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) a CHF 110 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 110 target price on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a CHF 88.50 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 118 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays set a CHF 106.90 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 118 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 107.04.

Swiss Re has a 52 week low of CHF 81.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

