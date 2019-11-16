Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €21.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Metzler set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €20.60 ($23.95) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €20.38 ($23.70).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €19.70. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

