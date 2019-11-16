Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €29.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €26.70 ($31.05) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.30) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.90 ($31.28) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €26.95 ($31.34).

EPA CS opened at €25.24 ($29.34) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €23.83. AXA has a 1-year low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 1-year high of €27.69 ($32.20).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

