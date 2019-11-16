GoldFund (GFUN) Price Reaches $0.0006

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One GoldFund token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Dcoin and Coinhub. GoldFund has a market cap of $107,174.00 and approximately $579.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004750 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinchase Token (CCH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

GoldFund Token Profile

GFUN is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,026,902 tokens. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

