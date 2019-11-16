Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives $21.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.57.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America set a $19.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley set a $21.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of GLNG traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,884. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.28). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 77.74%. The business had revenue of $82.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golar LNG will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 674.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

