Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) Receives $19.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOL shares. Buckingham Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 9,511.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 961,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 951,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after buying an additional 391,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 570.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 206,324 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 172,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 165,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 61,965 shares during the last quarter. 2.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOL traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.73. The company had a trading volume of 680,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,437. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.50 and a beta of -0.11. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $23.30.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

