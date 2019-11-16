GoHelpFund (HELP) One Day Volume Hits $32,661.00

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One GoHelpFund token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport and Mercatox. GoHelpFund has a total market capitalization of $43,629.00 and $32,661.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GoHelpFund has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com . GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com . The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com

Buying and Selling GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Stellarport. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

