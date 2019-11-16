Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $777.01 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) will post $777.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Godaddy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $780.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $775.19 million. Godaddy reported sales of $695.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Godaddy will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Godaddy.

Get Godaddy alerts:

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.20. Godaddy had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $760.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDDY. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Godaddy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Godaddy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Godaddy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 5,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $402,559.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,846,737.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $27,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,774 shares of company stock worth $1,704,381. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Godaddy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Godaddy by 80.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Godaddy in the second quarter worth $66,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Godaddy in the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Godaddy by 40.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

GDDY stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.10. 2,106,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,688. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Godaddy has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $82.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 108.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.68.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Godaddy (GDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.