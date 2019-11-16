Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 120 ($1.57).

Shares of LON GOCO traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 102 ($1.33). The stock had a trading volume of 269,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,491. The company has a market capitalization of $426.92 million and a PE ratio of 21.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 94.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 86.03. Gocompare.Com Group has a 1 year low of GBX 61.40 ($0.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 104.60 ($1.37).

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 84,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31), for a total value of £84,322 ($110,181.63).

About Gocompare.Com Group

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

