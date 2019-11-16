GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading 23.1% Higher This Week

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $139,291.00 and $69.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,604,152 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

