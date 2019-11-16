Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GSL. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.58.

NYSE:GSL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 50,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,957. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $123.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Global Ship Lease had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $65.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 131.0% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 40,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,781 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 11.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares in the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

