Global Cord Blood Corp (NYSE:CO) Short Interest Up 32.1% in October

Global Cord Blood Corp (NYSE:CO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the September 30th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,934 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 26,379 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 259,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 899,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Cord Blood from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Cord Blood from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Global Cord Blood stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $556.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53. Global Cord Blood has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $7.73.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.82 million during the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

