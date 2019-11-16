Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Given Hold Rating at Liberum Capital

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LAND. Aegis initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

NASDAQ LAND traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 153,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,759. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

In related news, CEO David Gladstone purchased 135,739 shares of Gladstone Land stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $1,609,864.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,224,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,380,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 100,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter worth about $582,000. 28.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

