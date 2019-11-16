Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on November 29th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 16.37 and a quick ratio of 16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $710.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.77. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.18 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 10.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

