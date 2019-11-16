Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) versus The Zweig Fund (NASDAQ:ZF) Head to Head Contrast

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) and The Zweig Fund (NYSE:ZF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gladstone Capital and The Zweig Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital $45.58 million 6.85 $18.64 million $0.84 12.65 The Zweig Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gladstone Capital has higher revenue and earnings than The Zweig Fund.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.1% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of The Zweig Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of The Zweig Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Gladstone Capital and The Zweig Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Capital 1 1 0 0 1.50 The Zweig Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gladstone Capital currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential downside of 20.04%. Given Gladstone Capital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gladstone Capital is more favorable than The Zweig Fund.

Dividends

Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. The Zweig Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. Gladstone Capital pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Capital and The Zweig Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital 9.41% 10.20% 5.85% The Zweig Fund N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Zweig Fund has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats The Zweig Fund on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States. It invests in companies engaged in the business services, light and specialty manufacturing, niche industrial products and services, specialty consumer products and services, energy services, transportation and logistics, healthcare and education services, specialty chemicals, media and communications and aerospace and defense. The fund seeks to invest between $7 million and $30 million in companies that have between $20 million and $150 million in sales and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to acquire minority stakes. It seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisitions by other industry participants or financial buyers, initial public offerings of common stock, or other capital market transactions.

The Zweig Fund Company Profile

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc., Newfleet Asset Management LLC, and Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across communications, utility, energy, and transportation sectors. It invests in undervalued sectors of the bond market for its fixed income investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the 60% MSCI World Infrastructure Sector Capped Index and 40% Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. It was formerly known as The Zweig Fund, Inc. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. was formed on February 24, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

