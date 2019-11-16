GIVAUDAN SA/ADR’s (GVDNY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GVDNY. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get GIVAUDAN SA/ADR alerts:

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.01. 8,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,101. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.68. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $58.85.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.