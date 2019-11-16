Gill Barr Buys 7,366 Shares of McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS) Stock

McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS) insider Gill Barr acquired 7,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £9,944.10 ($12,993.73).

Shares of MCS stock opened at GBX 138.40 ($1.81) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 147.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 138.78. The firm has a market cap of $743.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21. McCarthy & Stone PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 121.40 ($1.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 159.90 ($2.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 6.43.

MCS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 166 ($2.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective (up previously from GBX 125 ($1.63)) on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Friday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 141.89 ($1.85).

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

