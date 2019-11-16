Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $70.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim set a $86.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.87.

GILD traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.07. 6,773,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,154,783. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $72.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $313,670.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,567,519.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $359,410.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,494.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,288 shares of company stock worth $1,108,682 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 286.4% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

