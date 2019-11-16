George Cardoza Sells 19,444 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) insider George Cardoza sold 19,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $450,128.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 345,275 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,116.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

George Cardoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, George Cardoza sold 51,556 shares of NeoGenomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $1,176,507.92.

Shares of NEO opened at $24.07 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.61. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 528.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 25,995 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Swann set a $30.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark set a $27.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

