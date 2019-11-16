Genus (LON:GNS) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genus (LON:GNS) in a research note released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GNS. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of Genus in a report on Monday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price target on shares of Genus in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Genus from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,260 ($42.60) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,006.71 ($39.29).

GNS stock traded down GBX 24 ($0.31) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,076 ($40.19). 73,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,154. Genus has a one year low of GBX 2,090 ($27.31) and a one year high of GBX 3,215.60 ($42.02). The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,944.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,706.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a GBX 18.80 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Genus’s previous dividend of $8.90. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. Genus’s payout ratio is currently 2.35%.

In other Genus news, insider Lysanne Gray sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,858 ($37.34), for a total value of £37,096.84 ($48,473.59). Also, insider Stephen Wilson sold 13,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,960 ($38.68), for a total transaction of £387,612 ($506,483.73). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,660 shares of company stock valued at $63,501,582.

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

