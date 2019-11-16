Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of Gensource Potash Corp (CVE:GSP) shot up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, 47,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 141,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $53.31 million and a P/E ratio of -27.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Gensource Potash Company Profile (CVE:GSP)

Gensource Potash Corporation focuses on developing resource opportunities with focus on potash development in Canada. It holds interests in the Vanguard property, as well as the Lazlo Area projects located in central Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Gensource Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gensource Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.