GenesisX (XGS) Price Tops $0.0054 on Top Exchanges

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 16th. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. GenesisX has a market cap of $48,677.00 and approximately $60.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,049,413 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.