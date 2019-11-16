General Motors (NYSE:GM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.30 Billion

Brokerages expect General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) to announce $31.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for General Motors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.40 billion and the highest is $33.19 billion. General Motors reported sales of $38.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year sales of $140.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.82 billion to $142.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $145.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $142.71 billion to $148.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover General Motors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $35.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GM. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,933 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $668,853.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 8.6% in the second quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its stake in General Motors by 1.8% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 605,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,321,000 after buying an additional 10,982 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in General Motors by 18.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 212,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after buying an additional 32,583 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 24.1% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,228 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 1.3% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,638,958 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $101,679,000 after buying an additional 33,981 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GM stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.46. General Motors has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Motors (GM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.