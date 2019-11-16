Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) CEO Sells $5,609,153.40 in Stock

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.17, for a total value of $5,609,153.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,635 shares in the company, valued at $203,357,437.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of IT stock opened at $159.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.07 and its 200 day moving average is $149.71. Gartner Inc has a twelve month low of $120.89 and a twelve month high of $171.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.84 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 40.06% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 17,796.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 354,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,114,000 after purchasing an additional 352,899 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,337,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,019,978,000 after acquiring an additional 161,750 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.2% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $797,449,000 after acquiring an additional 154,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 815,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,326,000 after acquiring an additional 138,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,512,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,530,997,000 after acquiring an additional 136,695 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IT. Bank of America boosted their target price on Gartner from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gartner to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.40.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

