Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) Receives $18.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

GMDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on Gamida Cell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Gamida Cell in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter worth about $195,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter worth about $1,035,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter worth about $5,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GMDA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.80. 14,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,167. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $117.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. Gamida Cell has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $15.41.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gamida Cell will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

