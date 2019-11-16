Gamesys Group’s (GYS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) target price on shares of Gamesys Group in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Gamesys Group stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 706 ($9.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,401 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.79. Gamesys Group has a one year low of GBX 688 ($8.99) and a one year high of GBX 818 ($10.69).

In other news, insider Neil G. Goulden bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.54) per share, for a total transaction of £76,650 ($100,156.80).

Gamesys Group Company Profile

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain, and internationally. It offers bingo and casino games under the brands of Jackpotjoy, Virgin Games, Botemania, Vera&John, Heart Bingo, and Monopoly Casino. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

